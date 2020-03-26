STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 lockdown: Koyambedu veggie traders roll back demand to close market for two days

The government intervened and asked the traders to keep the market open to prevent a rise in the prices of vegetables.

Published: 26th March 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Shoppers being told to not violate lockdown rules at Koyambedu market | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market traders have agreed to roll back their demand that the market be closed for two days beginning Friday.

Traders were in a dilemma as vegetable stocks continue to arrive but there are no takers as the regular supply to hotels, hostels, canteens and retail vegetable markets has been hit owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

S Chandran, Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary, told The New Indian Express that initially they had announced a two-day closure of the market from Friday.

However, the government intervened and asked the traders to keep the market open to prevent a rise in the prices of vegetables.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

What's more, the government has ensured that retail markets in T Nagar, Ambattur, Avadi, Mylapore, Tambaram and other places in the city will remain open thus doing away with the fear of non-availability of vegetables in Chennai during the 21-day lockdown.

A top Market Management Committee official told Express that the traders had put forth their demands to open the supply chain and the government will open the retail markets as they claim more than a tonne of vegetable is getting wasted.

Meanwhile, Chandran has said the labourers working in the market will be provided free food by the traders. "We have ensured that the labourers who are key in loading and unloading the vegetables will be provided with food," he said.

To a query on whether the retail market in the wholesale market will function, he said they have sought permission from the government to keep it open. He said that masks and sanitisers will be provided to the workers by traders.

He also said the government should ensure that traders as well as workers who are key in ensuring the supply of vegetables across the city don't get coronavirus by screening and testing them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Tamil Nadu Koyambedu market
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp