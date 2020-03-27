25-year-old woman working at Chennai mall tests positive for COVID-19 in Ariyalur

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A 25-year-old woman working at a mall in Chennai has tested positive for COVID-19 at her hometown of Ariyalur. Following this, 14 members of her family were quarantined at home and samples from them will be taken soon.

The woman had returned home from Chennai on March 24 after the 21-day lockdown was announced.

On March 25, she had a fever and was admitted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Government Hospital for treatment. Since she had returned from Chennai, she was taken to the isolation ward in the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"A sample taken from the woman was tested for COVID-19 at the Virus Research Diagnostic Laboratory in Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital on March 26. The test returned positive on Thursday night," said an official.

The woman continues to receive treatment in an isolated ward. Officials also informed the mall in Chennai where she was working about the positive test.

After February 15, 1283 people who came to Ariyalur district from abroad and other states have been asked to undergo home quarantine.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ariyalur District Collector D Ratna said, "The condition of the woman confirmed to be COVID-19 positive is stable."

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, elderly persons who are alone at home can contact the toll free number 1077 or 04329-228709 and 99523 36840 for help to acquire essential needs including medicine and food.