Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Rosatom vows to fulfil Kudankulam nuclear plant deadline

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the technical consultant and main equipment supplier to the Kudankulam nuclear plant, said it is carrying on operations at foreign construction sites despite challenges related to the spread of the coronavirus.

“The most stringent measures have been put in place at our sites in such countries in order to ensure the safety of personnel. We are guided by the recommendations of the disease control services and governments of the countries of our operation and are fully prepared to strengthen measures to counter the spread of this infection, including by means of quarantine, if said measures are introduced by local authorities,” Rosatom stated in a release.

“Rosatom is taking all necessary precautions to minimize the negative impact this health crisis has on supply chains and to ensure that we fully meet our obligations to customers according to timelines stipulated in all relevant contracts,” it added.

In October 2013, Unit-1 of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant was connected to the southern power grid. In August 2016, Unit-2 of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant was connected to the power grid. Unit-3 and Unit-4 of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant are under construction. The contracts for construction of Unit-5 and Unit-6 have been signed and the preparatory works are in progress.