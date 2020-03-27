Attention citizens of Tamil Nadu, govt to impose fresh restrictions from Sunday. Here is what you need to know

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come into force from March 29. The Chief Minister appealed to the people to cooperate with the steps taken by the government.

Here are the fresh restrictions:

1 Petrol bunks will function only between 6 am and 2.30 pm., However, the exclusive bunks for government vehicles and 108 ambulances will continue to function round the clock.

2 All grocery and vegetable shops, including Koyambedu market in Chennai, should be kept open only between 6 am and 2.30 pm. However, eateries (only takeaways) and medical shops can function throughout the day.

3 Swiggy, Zomato, Ubereats will be allowed to deliver food in three time slots - 7 am.to 9.30 am, 12 noon to 2.30 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. Those engaged in this service should be allowed to go out only after health check-up.

4 Not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

5 There are workers who are unable to return to their native in other states. The companies which employ them should make arrangements for their stay. Similarly, Chennai Corporation and respective district administrations will make arrangements for the workers in Tamil Nadu who are unable to go to their States.

6 Those who have returned from foreign countries after February 15 and those who were in contact with them should home quarantine themselves voluntarily and inform this to the district administration.

7. Vehicles carrying vegetables and fruits should download the goods at Koyambedu market between 6 pm.and 6 am. Efforts to maintain hygiene in the market should be intensified.

8 People are advised not to distribute cooked food to the needy people. Instead, they can hand over things necessary for cooking to Chennai Corporation Commissioner in Chennai and District Collectors in rest of the districts.

9 Those who are willing to create additional facilities in the hospitals are requested to approach the administration of the respective hospitals.