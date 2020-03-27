Food delivery apps, grocery stalls in Tamil Nadu to work during allotted hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vegetable markets and shops in Tamil Nadu, including Koyambedu vegetable market, and petrol bunks will remain open only from 6 am to 2.30 pm from Sunday. Food delivery aggregators will be permitted to operate in certain hours.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced this in a statement on Friday that the new restrictions are to avoid people telling this as an excuse to move out of their houses. However, pharmacies and other restaurants (only takeaways) can function throughout the day.

According to a statement from Chief Minister on Friday, trucks arriving at wholesale markets like Koyambedu from other States should unload the goods between 6 pm and 6 am everyday.

Delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats may deliver breakfast from 7 am to 9:30 am, lunch from 12 noon to 2:30 pm and dinner from 7 pm to 9 pm. Identity cards must be obtained for the delivery executives from the police through the concerned organisations.

Further, it is the responsibility of the employers to provide accommodation for migrant workers who are unable to return to their native place.