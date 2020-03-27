Essential shops asked to draw chalk circles to practice social distancing during coronavirus lockdown 

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: While social distancing is highly recommended in recent times, many do not seem to follow. The district administration had asked traders and shopkeepers to draw circles, at 1 metre distance each, using white chalks in front of their shops for customers to stand there and buy the essentials such as groceries,

fruits and vegetables, medicines, etc.



Despite the order, only few shops had made such markings. On Thursday, the District Collector ordered the respective BDOs, VAOs, and other union officials to check the shops which had not made markings

to maintain social distancing.



Sources said that most of the shops in rural areas do not adhere to the order. However, few traders in urban areas had started acting on it after receiving warning from officials.



From Friday, all grocery stores would be opened throughout the day, without any time restriction, sources added.