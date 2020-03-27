STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government appeals for donations to prevent spread of COVID-19, assist needy

The donations will have 100 percent exemption from income tax under Section 80(G). Donations can be made in digital mode by visiting the website https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in/cmprf/cmprf.html.

Published: 27th March 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

A police ensures the imposition of curfew as Chennai goes under complete lockdown

A policeman ensures the imposition of curfew as Chennai goes under complete lockdown. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Underscoring the need for huge financial resources to implement the
unprecedented measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and address the requirements of the poor, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday appealed to the general public, establishments, non-governmental organisations and donors to contribute liberally to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

The donations will have 100 percent exemption from income tax under Section 80(G). Donations can be made in digital mode by visiting the website https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in/cmprf/cmprf.html. 

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Donors can also send their contributions through Electronic Clearing System (ECS) to Indian Overseas Bank's Secretariat Branch. Savings Account No.117201000000070, IFSC Code – IOBA0001172 and CMPRF PAN – AAAGC0038F.

Those who are residing in foreign countries can send their contributions using SWIFT Code - IOBAINBB001 Indian Overseas Bank, Central Office, Chennai. Those who wish to send cheques can do so to the Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Finance Department, Fort St George, Chennai - 600009.  Email address: dspaycell.findpt@tn.gov.in

In the present situation, the donors cannot meet the Chief Minister or government officials in person to hand over their contributions. However, the names of those who donate Rs 10 lakh or above will be mentioned in the official release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp