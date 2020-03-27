Tamil Nadu government appeals for donations to prevent spread of COVID-19, assist needy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Underscoring the need for huge financial resources to implement the

unprecedented measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and address the requirements of the poor, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday appealed to the general public, establishments, non-governmental organisations and donors to contribute liberally to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.



The donations will have 100 percent exemption from income tax under Section 80(G). Donations can be made in digital mode by visiting the website https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in/cmprf/cmprf.html.

Donors can also send their contributions through Electronic Clearing System (ECS) to Indian Overseas Bank's Secretariat Branch. Savings Account No.117201000000070, IFSC Code – IOBA0001172 and CMPRF PAN – AAAGC0038F.

Those who are residing in foreign countries can send their contributions using SWIFT Code - IOBAINBB001 Indian Overseas Bank, Central Office, Chennai. Those who wish to send cheques can do so to the Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Finance Department, Fort St George, Chennai - 600009. Email address: dspaycell.findpt@tn.gov.in

In the present situation, the donors cannot meet the Chief Minister or government officials in person to hand over their contributions. However, the names of those who donate Rs 10 lakh or above will be mentioned in the official release.