COVID-19 scare: Face shields equally sought after as demand outscores supply

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A few technological firms in Coimbatore say there is a growing demand for 3D printed face shields as an alternative layer of protection to prevent bodily fluids from spreading.

Even as the demand for surgical and N95 masks is soaring high due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3D printed face shields are not an exception.

The firms that make the face shields said that they receive inquiries from Coimbatore, Chennai and even from Mumbai, as the demand for them are soaring exponentially over the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtual Frontier Robotics, Founder-CEO, S Vigneshwaran said the face shields are used abroad by doctors and medical staff while treating patients. He said the face shields would prevent facial splash or bodily fluids from spreading to others.

However, he said, doctors are presently making do with face masks and non-woven head caps. But, the face shields are the minimum necessity for the front-line workers.

"There are over 2,000 orders placed with us, but we could manufacture only a minimal number as the production of a single face shield is time-consuming. Many residents from Coimbatore said they want the product. But, currently, we are focusing only on providing them to front-line workers," Vigneshwaran added.

Similarly, Augment 3Di Managing Director P Hari Vigneshwaran said the headband in the face shield is made of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABC) plastic. The visor is made of the OHP sheet.

Hari said, "We would attach it together as a final product." A single face shield is sold at around Rs 100-Rs 150.

The two firms have donated nearly 25 face shields to doctors, medical staff, security guards and sanitary workers at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Similarly, around 100 face shields shall soon be supplied to ESIC Hospital, state sources.

The firms incubated at Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) RAISE are supported by Atal Innovation Mission-NITI Aayog.