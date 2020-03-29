STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure food, lodging for migrant workers: Tamil Nadu CM to Collectors

For workers who have already stepped out of their respective towns or if they were staying in railway stations in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami told the Collectors to arrange temporary accommodation.

Saravanan and his friends from Villupuram who came to work in the construction site at Chennai now survining under a flyover at velachery with no way of returning back to his home town since the lockdown. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

CHENNAI: Coming to the rescue of migrant workers stranded in the state owing to the lockdown due to COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday advised district collectors to ensure that the employees from other states get proper food and accommodation.

Orders were also issued to the Collectors to take up alternative arrangements if there was any difficulty in the present accommodation offered to the migrant employees, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a statement.

The funds for providing the accommodation may be utilised from the State Disaster Relief Fund, he said in the statement.

Two committees headed by senior IAS officers would be formed to provide the necessary assistance for the welfare of the employees and students from other states, it said.

The two committees would operate along with the existing nine special teams comprising senior IAS officials which were already constituted to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, he said.

Chief Minister said a crisis management committee led by a district collector would be formed.

It would comprise leaders of chambers of commerce, executive directors of private hospitals, medical experts, NGOs to take precautionary measures on the spread of coronavirus.

Palaniswami said medical officers were asked to lay special focus on 1.50 lakh pregnant women during the next two months, who were advised to call 102 and 104 for necessary assistance.

He said private hospitals should send details of those individuals who suffer from chronic breathing problem to the health department.

Orders were also issued to collectors that social distancing was strictly followed in places like a fish market, meat and vegetable shops, the statement said.

An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
