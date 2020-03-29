STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers unable to harvest crops as labourers unavailable

Following the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, farmers are facing the heat at present due to unavailability of labourers to harvest crops.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Vendors at work at Ukkadam Bus Stand | A raja Chidambaram

By Express News Service

ERODE: Following the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, farmers are facing the heat at present due to unavailability of labourers to harvest crops. Among thousands of affected farmers is one Kathirvel, who owns a 60-acre farm near Thalamalai in Thalavady.

At present he said he has cultivated bitter gourd, snake gourd and ridge gourd over 25 acres of his land and every day, he sells three to four tonnes of the said vegetables to merchants at Erode main market and to a couple of colleges situated at Gobichettipalayam and Thindal. Further, wholesale merchants from Kerala buy a bulk of his produce, said Kathirvel, who employs 25 to 30 labourers at his farm.

But that was prior to the lockdown announcement. Now, the farmer said he is finding it very difficult to find labourers as people are prevented from stepping out for work.He said, “For a couple of days, I have not been able to harvest the vegetables. If I do not harvest them, I will incur loss. We can only start cultivation after six months.” Likewise, farmers are struggling to harvest tapioca that is being cultivated in over 18,000 hectares in Erode due to the shortage of labourers.  This has led to a loss of 3000 hectares of produce so far, said farmers. They have requested the government to make necessary arrangements to allow farm labourers to work in the fields.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp