Tamil Nadu government releases helpline numbers for assistance during lockdown

If you or your loved ones are in Tamil Nadu during the lockdown, here are the numbers you can dial if you require any kind of assistance.

1. Control room for people who need to travel for emergencies: 75300 01100 (call/whatsapp)/ Email: gcpcorona2020@gmail.com

2. Health emergency - 104

3. Dialysis emergency - 102

4. Ambulance - 108

5. District emergency helpline - 1077

6. Health control room - 1800 120 555550

7. Helpline for persons with disabilities - 1800 425001

8. Institute of Mental Health tele-counselling main - 044-2642 5585

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu State Physiotherapy Council's State & District wise Coordinators contact Numbers for Tele-Counselling on physical therapy for aches and pains for persons with disabilities are also released:

Below is the list of Contact Numbers of DMHP Tele-Counselling Team: