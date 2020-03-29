Tamil Nadu woman admitted with symptoms, gives birth to baby girl in COVID-19 ward

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby in the COVID-19 ward of Kanniyakumari Government medical college hospital in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil on the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, a 34-week pregnant woman, who had returned from Dubai on March 20 was admitted in the medical college hospital on Saturday following symptoms of COVID-19.

The 27-year-old woman gave birth to a female baby on the early hours on Sunday. The baby was born at 1.40 am. According to doctors, the mother is safe but the baby is preterm.

Doctors said that the baby is under treatment and continuous monitoring. Sample was taken for swab and blood test from both the mother and newborn and sent to the laboratory.

Meanwhile, the sources also added that a 54-year-old male, from the district, with a known case of Diabetes and Myelofibrosis (a chronic illness) and on long treatment, was admitted to the isolation ICU ward of the medical college on Saturday late night. He died within two hours of admission.

The sources said that he was having a cough and was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.