TikTok video with COVID-19 patient sends sanitation workers to quarantine

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Three sanitation workers of Ariyalur GH were suspended on Saturday for helping a COVID-19 patient make a TikTok video. The three workers were quarantined for touching the patient’s mobile phone. A native of Ariyalur, the 25-year-old woman was working in the Phoenix Mall in Chennai and returned home on March 24. She was admitted in the District Headquarters Hospital with fever. On Friday she tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the isolation ward.

On Friday morning, three sanitation workers had gone to the isolation ward and the girl reportedly asked them to shoot a TikTok video with her. The girl, sources said, was active on TikTok and did not want to miss out on hosting a video despite being in isolation. Not wanting to disappoint her followers online, the girl asked the workers to shot a video of her and they obliged.

Oblivious to the health hazard they were subjecting themselves to, the workers even took a selfie with her. When officials came to know abut the incident, they suspended the workers. Also, the three were quarantined in the hospital as they had touched the girl’s mobile phone. Sources said, “No one should use cell phones in an isolated ward. She was even given some books to read. But she showed no interest and insisted on using her cell phone. Once it was given to her, it was tough to get it back from her.”A senior official said, “The workers were placed in quarantine. Samples will be taken from them on Sunday. If test results come out negative, we will send them home and ask them to be home quarantined.”