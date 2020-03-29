STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TikTok video with COVID-19 patient sends sanitation workers to quarantine

Three sanitation workers of Ariyalur GH were suspended on Saturday for helping a COVID-19 patient make a TikTok video.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Three sanitation workers of Ariyalur GH were suspended on Saturday for helping a COVID-19 patient make a TikTok video. The three workers were quarantined for touching the patient’s mobile phone. A native of Ariyalur, the 25-year-old woman was working in the Phoenix Mall in Chennai and returned home on March 24. She was admitted in the District Headquarters Hospital with fever. On Friday she tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the isolation ward.

On Friday morning, three sanitation workers had gone to the isolation ward and the girl reportedly asked them to shoot a TikTok video with her. The girl, sources said, was active on TikTok and did not want to miss out on hosting a video despite being in isolation. Not wanting to disappoint her followers online, the girl asked the workers to shot a video of her and they obliged.

Oblivious to the health hazard they were subjecting themselves to, the workers even took a selfie with her. When officials came to know abut the incident, they suspended the workers. Also, the three were quarantined in the hospital as they had touched the girl’s mobile phone. Sources said, “No one should use cell phones in an isolated ward. She was even given some books to read. But she showed no interest and insisted on using her cell phone. Once it was given to her, it was tough to get it back from her.”A senior official said, “The workers were placed in quarantine. Samples will be taken from them on Sunday. If test results come out negative, we will send them home and ask them to be home quarantined.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TikTok video COVID-19 quarantine
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp