STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

25-year-old son of Madurai man who died of COVID-19 tests positive

This increases the number of active COVID-19 cases at the Government Rajaji Hospital to four. The other three include the wife and younger son of the deceased and a man from Rajapalayam.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representative image (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The 25-year-old elder son of the man from Anna Nagar who died of COVID-19 tested positive here on Monday. This increases the number of active COVID-19 cases at the Government Rajaji Hospital to four.

The other three include the wife (44) and the younger son (22) of the deceased who  tested positive on March 27 and a 60-year-old man from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar who tested positive on March 28.

While the family members of the deceased man are asymptomatic, the Rajapalayam man has comorbid conditions of hypertension and diabetes with symptoms of high grade fever, said sources.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Despite the initial swab test result of the elder son being negative, repeated tests were made as the results of some swab tests were inconclusive, the sources added.

The 54-year-old man from Anna Nagar died of coronavirus infection during the wee hours of March 25. Following the incident, around 200 contacts of the deceased man were home quarantined and are being monitored by the interdepartmental team. The primary contacts were isolated in the GRH isolation ward. However, the source from whom the deceased man contracted the infection is still a mystery.

On Saturday, a street in Vandiyur in which a relative of the deceased man is residing was completely sealed by the interdepartmental team monitoring home quarantines in the city. Eight mosques in the city said to have been visited by the deceased man have also been disinfected completely by the team of workers from the corporation and fire service.

Meanwhile, unlike earlier reports which said the number of Thai nationals secured near Malaipatti in Alanganallur on March 25 was eight, officials clarified that there were nine Thai nationals in all. They were quarantined in an undisclosed place near Thoppur on the same day.

While two of the Thai nationals developed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 26, they were taken to GRH and samples of all nine were sent for swab tests. However, the results of all turned negative. As a precautionary measure, two Thai nationals are in the isolation ward at GRH and the other seven are quarantined near Thoppur, sources said.

Samples for swab tests are being taken only from those patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in GRH. However, the Rajapalayam patient had no such symptoms. "The swab tests were taken from the patient based on the radiological findings that showed that the patient had viral pneumonia," the sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Tamil Nadu Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp