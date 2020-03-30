Norms relaxed for agriculture activities and transport of essentials in Tamil Nadu amid lockdown

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six days after the Statewide lockdown, the government on Sunday relaxed curfew for carrying out agriculture-related works and transportation of essential goods. The move will facilitate resumption of work for over 50 lakh people in both the organized and unorganised sectors in agriculture and its allied industries, sources said. Apart from repeated pleas from farmers association, food grain manufacturers, traders and political parties, the government was compelled to relax the norms to procure rice and essential commodities for distributing through fair price shops, highly placed sources said.

The relaxations: the permitted agricultural activities are procurement of agricultural products by agencies; rice mills, wholesale stores operated by the district-level agricultural produce market committees; farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field; custom hiring centres for hiring agricultural machinery and fertilizers, pesticides and seeds manufacturing companies and packing units. In addition, intra-State and inter-State transportation of harvesting machines and horticultural equipment is also been allowed, an order issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said.

“Given that Centre has not announced any relief to farmers during lockdown period, we welcome the government’s decision to allow all farming-related works. We will commence plantation of seedlings for ‘summer’ paddy crop. Now at least 50 lakh farm labourers will able to return to work and it will provide temporary relief to their families who are deprived of wages for the past one week,” said PR Pandian, president, Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Associations’ Coordination Committee. He urged the Centre to consider operating trains for transporting fruits and vegetables among the southern States.

Official sources said the workers engaged in farming activities and other jobs have to comply with the government’s precautionary measures and obtain a pass from competent authority. The government also allowed transportation of rice, pulses, wheat and other food items from wholesale shops to retail shops. Goods unloading at retail shops has been allowed between 6 am and 10 am, and at wholesale shops between 11 pm and 5 am. “About one lakh workers, including truck drivers, loading and unloading men, will get the job now. Adequate police should be deployed for the first few days,” said SP Jayaprakasam, State president, Tamil Nadu Food Grainers Merchants Association.

