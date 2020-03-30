Tamil Nadu sees biggest jump with 17 new COVID-19 cases, five in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the biggest jump in Tamil Nadu so far, 17 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total to 67, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Of the 17 cases, 10 are in Erode district, five in Chennai, one in Madurai and one in Karur.

With five patients having been discharged and one deceased, the state has a total of 61 COVID-19 patients under treatment. The health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar tweeted on Monday that swab test results of 119 more people from the state are awaited.

Of the five patients who tested positive in Chennai, four are family members of the 25-year-old man from West Mambalam who tested positive on March 28 after his return from the US.

The man had attended a wedding in the city after his return, making it a challenge for officials to trace all his contacts. "The contact tracing is not finished yet. For now, we have home quarantined 50 people," said a corporation official.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The four family contacts of the West Mambalam resident include a 15-year-old girl, a 20-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman and a 76-year-old woman. All four are undergoing treatment in a private hospital, the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health on Monday said.

The fifth patient from Chennai who tested positive on Monday is a 50-year-old woman living in Broadway. She is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital. However, the media bulletin did not state her contact history.

As many as 11 of the 17 patients who tested positive on Monday have had direct or indirect contact with the two Thailand nationals who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment at Perundurai in Erode district. This includes the 10 patients in Erode district.

The man who tested positive in Madurai is a 25-year-old family contact of the 54-year-old man who died in Anna Nagar in Madurai after testing positive for COVID 19. The deceased was a contact of the Thailand nationals.

The patient who tested positive in Karur district is a 42-year-old man with a travel history to New Delhi. He undergoing treatment at Karur Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Monday, Chief Minister Palaniswami said that it is a challenging situation and self-quarantine is the only option to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said a total of 45,537 persons have been isolated so far and they are under medical supervision. The state government has ordered procurement of 1.5 crore masks.

He ruled out conducting an all-party meeting to discuss the situation, which had been demanded by opposition parties including the DMK.

Asked about the accusation that the number of samples tested is less in Tamil Nadu when compared to other states, the Chief Minister said, “We can conduct the test only when a particular person has symptoms of coronavirus.”

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said people would be allowed to travel to other places only for three reasons - weddings, funerals and emergency hospitalisation. The necessary certificates can be obtained from the tahsildars.

The CM also said Tamil Nadu had entered Stage 2 of the coronavirus outbreak. “If we can contain the spread at this stage itself, no further problem will crop up. Staying at home is the only remedy available for this virus as of now. So, people should extend full cooperation to the lockdown.”

There are 14 COVID-19 testing centres in government and private hospitals. Very soon, three more centres will be established. So far, 2,09,234 passengers have been screened at airports in Tamil Nadu. 3,420 people have completed 28 days of isolation and 1,981 people have undergone lab tests. The total number of beds available for COVID-19 patients in government as well as private hospitals stands at 17,089. Besides, there are 3,018 ventilators.

The Chief Minister said 1,49,347 workers from other states are working in Tamil Nadu and the state government has extended necessary assistance for them. Earlier, he reviewed with senior officials the arrangements to ensure supply of essential commodities to people.

In Chennai city corporation limits alone, over 19000 people, including those with a travel history and those who came in contact with residents who tested positive for the coronavirus, are being monitored.