COVID-19 lockdown: Tamil Nadu CM announces concessions for tenants, farmers, MSME units

Palaniswami also urged the people not to believe rumours regarding the coronavirus and said the government has been taking stringent action against those spreading canards.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inspecting a new facility at Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar Estate in Chennai on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced concessions for many sections of society which are facing difficulties due to the statewide lockdown in view of the coronavirus threat.

The Chief Minister also renewed his appeal to the people to adhere to the restrictions imposed during the statewide lockdown. “Since Tamil Nadu is in the second stage of the spread of the coronavirus, experts feel that to prevent the state from entering the third stage, people should remain in their houses. As such, people should strictly adhere to the time limits fixed for buying essential commodities,” he added.

Palaniswami also urged the people not to believe rumours regarding the coronavirus and said the government has been taking stringent action against those spreading canards. He said in their own interest and in the interest of their families and the country, the people should extend full cooperation to all steps being taken by the government.

Considering the difficulties faced by tenants in paying monthly rent in the present situation, the Chief Minister requested house owners to get the rent for March and April after two months.

Palaniswami also announced that a new scheme - COVID Relief and Development Scheme - to benefit around 2,000 MSME units who have availed loans from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) will be implemented. The scheme will be executed with a fund of Rs 200 crore.

Apart from these, the Chief Minister announced a three-month moratorium (till June 30) for repayment of instalments for crop loans, house loans etc. and payment of certain charges for the following categories:

  • Payment of wealth tax, water tax to local bodies
  • Repayment of instalments for the crop loans availed from cooperative institutions
  • Repayment of instalments for cooperative housing societies and Tamil Nadu Housing Board
  • Repayment of instalments for the loans availed from all fishermen cooperative societies and handloom cooperative societies
  • Repayment of loans availed by MSME units from Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation
  • Repayment of soft loans availed by industrial units from SIPCOT
  • Payment of Maintenance Charge by industrial units which function in SIPCOT Industrial Parks
  • Renewal of Licence and FC for Vehicles
  • Renewal of licences under Weights and Measures Act, TN Shops and Establishment Act and Dangerous and Offence Act
