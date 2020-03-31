STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK launches 24-hour helpline to quell fears on COVID-19, docs in party to run service

Former minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna, president of the DMK doctors' wing, said around 70 doctors who are members of the wing will run this service.

President of the DMK doctors' wing Poongothai Aladi Aruna with DMK president MK Stalin and other party leaders (Express File Photo)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opposition DMK on Monday launched a 24-hour teleconsultation service for people who need clarifications regarding COVID-19 and other ailments. Those who need these services can call or send a WhatsApp message to two helpline numbers: 7373738516 and 7373738526.

These services have been activated since Monday for public use. Once people access these numbers, they will get connected to concerned doctors from the caller's district.

Party personnel said that this was an effort mainly to quell fears and stop fake remedies and rumours from doing the rounds among the public who are already in a state of panic. This idea sprouted from the party's doctors' wing.

One of the employees at this centre told The New Indian Express, “This service is not just to clear doubts about the coronavirus pandemic. We often get calls from people who ask how to differentiate between normal cough, cold and respiratory ailments from COVID-19 symptoms, whether they should avoid using the air-conditioner etc."

Former minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna, president of the DMK doctors' wing, said around 70 doctors who are members of the wing will run this service.

“Pregnant women, those suffering from non-communicable diseases, and elderly who have continuous joint pain have been calling us for clarifying their doubts. Apart from this, we got a call informing us that a group of 20 people hailing from Tirunelveli were stranded at Coimbatore. We immediately reached out to them and made arrangements for food, water, and shelter. This helpline number is for all those stuck in a crisis,” she added.

When Express contacted DMK Lok Sabha MPs who are doctors, including Dr S Senthil Kumar, the Dharmapuri MP, and Kalanithi Veerasamy, the North Chennai MP, they said they are willing to offer medical advice to the public if they receive any calls through the helpline.

