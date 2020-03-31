STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farming activities gaining pace with relaxation of norms

Virus scare still keeps labourers off fields and they have been advised to maintain social distancing during farm work; availability of fertilisers a big worry

Published: 31st March 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Agricultural workers involved in summer cultivation in Adavathur near Tiruchy on Monday | MK Ashok Kumar

By K. Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the government relaxing norms and allowing farm labourers to work in the fields, agricultural activities, particularly transplantation of summer paddy crops, have gradually gained pace at some places. However, farmers are still worried about the unavailability of adequate workforce.

Farmers in Sunnambukkaranpatti were seen engaging labourers and taking up paddy transplantation works on Monday. Muthu, a farmer from the village, said, “For the past five days, we remained at home. Many of us were worried about the fate of paddy nurseries we raised as they need to be transplanted within a certain period, otherwise they would be of no use. We now feel relieved the government has relaxed the norms for farming activities.”

But farmers are concerned about getting enough labourers to work on a daily wage as most are fearful of venturing out due to the corona scare. For instance, Selvarani, a farmer, had to visit the homes of farm workers and to persuade them to come to work. She has managed to convince eight workers to carry out transplantation instead of the 12 required for his three acres. The workers have been advised to maintain social distancing in the fields.

Similarly, Anbu, a farmer from Vengur village, was seen repairing his pump motor for  sesame and black gram cultivation on his four acres. He said, “Usually, I hire workers from outside to sow seeds. This time, I have mobilised four persons from my own village for the work. I was worrying about missing out as we have to complete sesame and black gram cultivation before the start of next paddy season.”

Though there are several fertiliser shops located near Gandhi Market, only one was open in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Agriculture department officials intimated the government’s order of relaxing norms to owners of fertiliser shops. Ashokan, Joint Director of Agriculture, said, “We have informed the association of fertiliser shop owners about the relaxation for farming activities and selling and transportation of fertilisers and pesticides. The message has reached all of them.”

However, many farmers are still wary of starting works as they are unaware of the relaxations. They are lamenting  unavailability of fertilisers and pesticides for their crops.

Help at hand to insure crops
Chennai: The lockdown won’t be a problem for farmers of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Tiruchy, Salem, Theni and Kanniyakumari to insure crops under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme as the deadline comes to an end on March 31. Joint directors of the Agriculture Department have been designated to help the farmers. The contact numbers are: Nagapattinam (9750197636), Tiruvarur, (7397753311), Trichy (9443021750), Salem (9944980436, Theni (9443828843) and Kanayakumari (9965568051).

Can buy seeds, fertilisers
Vellore: Farmers in Vellore can purchase seeds, fertilisers and pesticides from the authorised cooperative and private depots from 8 am to 2.30 pm every day, district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp