Farming activities gaining pace with relaxation of norms

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the government relaxing norms and allowing farm labourers to work in the fields, agricultural activities, particularly transplantation of summer paddy crops, have gradually gained pace at some places. However, farmers are still worried about the unavailability of adequate workforce.

Farmers in Sunnambukkaranpatti were seen engaging labourers and taking up paddy transplantation works on Monday. Muthu, a farmer from the village, said, “For the past five days, we remained at home. Many of us were worried about the fate of paddy nurseries we raised as they need to be transplanted within a certain period, otherwise they would be of no use. We now feel relieved the government has relaxed the norms for farming activities.”

But farmers are concerned about getting enough labourers to work on a daily wage as most are fearful of venturing out due to the corona scare. For instance, Selvarani, a farmer, had to visit the homes of farm workers and to persuade them to come to work. She has managed to convince eight workers to carry out transplantation instead of the 12 required for his three acres. The workers have been advised to maintain social distancing in the fields.

Similarly, Anbu, a farmer from Vengur village, was seen repairing his pump motor for sesame and black gram cultivation on his four acres. He said, “Usually, I hire workers from outside to sow seeds. This time, I have mobilised four persons from my own village for the work. I was worrying about missing out as we have to complete sesame and black gram cultivation before the start of next paddy season.”

Though there are several fertiliser shops located near Gandhi Market, only one was open in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Agriculture department officials intimated the government’s order of relaxing norms to owners of fertiliser shops. Ashokan, Joint Director of Agriculture, said, “We have informed the association of fertiliser shop owners about the relaxation for farming activities and selling and transportation of fertilisers and pesticides. The message has reached all of them.”

However, many farmers are still wary of starting works as they are unaware of the relaxations. They are lamenting unavailability of fertilisers and pesticides for their crops.

Help at hand to insure crops

Chennai: The lockdown won’t be a problem for farmers of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Tiruchy, Salem, Theni and Kanniyakumari to insure crops under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme as the deadline comes to an end on March 31. Joint directors of the Agriculture Department have been designated to help the farmers. The contact numbers are: Nagapattinam (9750197636), Tiruvarur, (7397753311), Trichy (9443021750), Salem (9944980436, Theni (9443828843) and Kanayakumari (9965568051).

Can buy seeds, fertilisers

Vellore: Farmers in Vellore can purchase seeds, fertilisers and pesticides from the authorised cooperative and private depots from 8 am to 2.30 pm every day, district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said on Monday.