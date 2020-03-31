Govt buildings to house labourers

By Express News Service

TENKASI: In a bid to accommodate stranded migrant workers, Tenkasi administration has established disaster relief centres in government buildings.

The respective revenue and local body officials have been instructed to provide food and medicinal facilities to the workers. They could claim the amount spent from the State and National Disaster Force.

Sources said that 12 borewell workers, all natives of Madhya Pradesh, who arrived in Kodikurichi village on March 23 were shifted to the disaster relief centre established at Government Hostel for Backward Class Students in Edaikal. A cook and a sanitary worker have also been appointed.