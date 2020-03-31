STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Quack held for selling fake coronavirus vaccine in Tamil Nadu

Madhavan had told the people in the neighbourhood that he had a vaccine for COVID-19.

Published: 31st March 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Investigations revealed that R Madhavan (in pic) had completed education up to Plus Two and had been running the clinic for four years.

Investigations revealed that R Madhavan (in pic) had completed education up to Plus Two and had been running the clinic for four years.

By Express News Service

RANIPET: The Police have nabbed a 33-year-old quack for deceiving the local people with a vaccine for COVID-19 in Ranipet on Tuesday.

An official team led by Dr. Prakash Ayyappan, Liaison Officer, Medical Services, raided the clinic, Sakthi Health Care, located at Ammur.

They found R Madhavan, 33, treating patients in the clinic, sources said.

The certificates he had shown were fake. He had been treating patients for fever, cold, cough and even administered drips to them.

Madhavan had told the people in the neighbourhood that he had a vaccine for COVID-19.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Believing his words, a large number of people turned up every day for taking the vaccine. Medicines, syringes and needles were seized from the clinic.

He was arrested and a case was registered under sections 419, 420 of IPC and 15 (3) (b) of Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act, 1956, said Ranipet Police Inspector Thirunavukkarasar.

He added that Madhavan was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Investigations revealed that the quack had completed education up to Plus Two and had been running the clinic for four years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Vellore Ranipet fake coronaviurs vaccine coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp