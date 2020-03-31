Quack held for selling fake coronavirus vaccine in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RANIPET: The Police have nabbed a 33-year-old quack for deceiving the local people with a vaccine for COVID-19 in Ranipet on Tuesday.

An official team led by Dr. Prakash Ayyappan, Liaison Officer, Medical Services, raided the clinic, Sakthi Health Care, located at Ammur.

They found R Madhavan, 33, treating patients in the clinic, sources said.

The certificates he had shown were fake. He had been treating patients for fever, cold, cough and even administered drips to them.

Madhavan had told the people in the neighbourhood that he had a vaccine for COVID-19.

Believing his words, a large number of people turned up every day for taking the vaccine. Medicines, syringes and needles were seized from the clinic.

He was arrested and a case was registered under sections 419, 420 of IPC and 15 (3) (b) of Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act, 1956, said Ranipet Police Inspector Thirunavukkarasar.

He added that Madhavan was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Investigations revealed that the quack had completed education up to Plus Two and had been running the clinic for four years.