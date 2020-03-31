STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu woman tests positive for coronavirus, shares 'feelings' on TikTok

Feeling lonley, the woman wanted to share her feelings with her followers on TikTok. Wearing a mask, the girl acted for a Gana song on corona infection and recorded a video, then uploaded it.
 

Published: 31st March 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

TikTok

For representational purposes

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A coronavirus patient in Ariyalur Government Hospital shared her feelings with her followers on popular app TikTok by posting sad songs on Monday. On March 26, the 25-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Ariyalur District Headquarters Government Hospital and is now in the isolation ward.

She was employed at Chennai's Phoenix Mall and has been using TikTok for recreation while undergoing treatment and has 242 followers. On March 28, she recorded a video with three hospital sanitation workers that caused a big stir in the hospital. This led to the workers being suspended and quarantined.

COVID-19 LIVE | Kerala reports 2nd coronavirus death, India toll touches 43

Feeling lonley, the woman wanted to share her feelings with her followers on TikTok. Wearing a mask, the girl acted for a Gana song on corona infection and recorded a video, then uploaded it.

"I am having a lot of throat pain, coughing and phlegm and finding it difficult to speak. I am having difficulty swallowing, too. They are giving me fruits, egg and sundal but I am unable to eat properly because of throat pain. I have been having these symptoms since March 30," said the patient. She was unable to speak for more than 30 seconds continuously due to bouts of coughing.

When contacted, Ariyalur Health JD (In-charge) G Thirumol told TNIE, "I am not aware of the issue. However, she should not make a video inside the hospital. I will issue he a warning."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp