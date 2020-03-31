Tamil Nadu woman tests positive for coronavirus, shares 'feelings' on TikTok

P Thiruselvam By

ARIYALUR: A coronavirus patient in Ariyalur Government Hospital shared her feelings with her followers on popular app TikTok by posting sad songs on Monday. On March 26, the 25-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Ariyalur District Headquarters Government Hospital and is now in the isolation ward.



She was employed at Chennai's Phoenix Mall and has been using TikTok for recreation while undergoing treatment and has 242 followers. On March 28, she recorded a video with three hospital sanitation workers that caused a big stir in the hospital. This led to the workers being suspended and quarantined.



Feeling lonley, the woman wanted to share her feelings with her followers on TikTok. Wearing a mask, the girl acted for a Gana song on corona infection and recorded a video, then uploaded it.



"I am having a lot of throat pain, coughing and phlegm and finding it difficult to speak. I am having difficulty swallowing, too. They are giving me fruits, egg and sundal but I am unable to eat properly because of throat pain. I have been having these symptoms since March 30," said the patient. She was unable to speak for more than 30 seconds continuously due to bouts of coughing.



When contacted, Ariyalur Health JD (In-charge) G Thirumol told TNIE, "I am not aware of the issue. However, she should not make a video inside the hospital. I will issue he a warning."