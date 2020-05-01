161 cases in TN; record-high 138 in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping 161 people were confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the highest-ever single-day increase till date in the State. Of them, 138 are in Chennai. Meanwhile, 48 patients were cured and discharged. Out of the fresh cases, 34 are primary sources, the remaining being contacts of persons who tested positive earlier.

The youngest among the confirmed cases on Thursday is a two-month-old girl from Chennai. Meanwhile, a 26-year-old medical representative and five of his family members living in Tondiarpet have tested positive, sparking concerns. Officials suspect he could have contracted the virus from his colleague, a 32-year-old, who tested positive on April 24.

Three firemen involved in spraying disinfectants have also tested positive in Chennai. They were attached to Royapuram and Washermanpet stations. Chennai is inching towards the 1,000-mark, with a total of 906 cases as on Thursday. Of them, 214 have been cured and discharged. Even as more cases are reported, all 200 beds in COVID-19 treatment wards at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai are full.The KMC management requested the control room and the city corporation not to refer any more cases there, until further arrangements are made.

A total of 1,130 beds have been allotted for COVID-19 across hospitals in the city. While there are 692 active cases in Chennai, many from Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are being referred here as these districts lack infrastructure in their hospitals. The Stanley Hospital has 200 beds, of which 157 are currently occupied. Meanwhile, there are indications that the government may opt for partial relaxation of lockdown in some districts after May 3.