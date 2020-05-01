STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

161 cases in TN; record-high 138 in Chennai

The KMC management requested the control room and the city corporation not to refer any more cases there, until further arrangements are made.  

Published: 01st May 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

With the intense lockdown coming to an end, people thronged the Otteri market on Thursday | R SATISH BABU

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping 161 people were confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the highest-ever single-day increase till date in the State. Of them, 138 are in Chennai. Meanwhile, 48 patients were cured and discharged. Out of the fresh cases, 34 are primary sources, the remaining being contacts of persons who tested positive earlier.

The youngest among the confirmed cases on Thursday is a two-month-old girl from Chennai. Meanwhile, a 26-year-old medical representative and five of his family members living in Tondiarpet have tested positive, sparking concerns. Officials suspect he could have contracted the virus from his colleague, a 32-year-old, who tested positive on April 24.

Three firemen involved in spraying disinfectants have also tested positive in Chennai. They were attached to Royapuram and  Washermanpet stations. Chennai is inching towards the 1,000-mark, with a total of 906 cases as on Thursday. Of them, 214 have been cured and discharged.   Even as more cases are reported, all 200 beds in COVID-19 treatment wards at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai are full.The KMC management requested the control room and the city corporation not to refer any more cases there, until further arrangements are made.  

A total of 1,130 beds have been allotted for COVID-19 across hospitals in the city. While there are 692 active cases in Chennai, many from Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are being referred here as these districts lack infrastructure in their hospitals. The Stanley Hospital has 200 beds, of which 157 are currently occupied. Meanwhile, there are indications that the government may opt for partial relaxation of lockdown in some districts after May 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp