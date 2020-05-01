Decision on Class 10 exams after May 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Any concrete decision on conducting Class 10 public exams will only be taken only after May 3, when the lockdown is relaxed, a top official from the School Education Department told TNIE. This clarification comes amid confusion whether the exams would be cancelled.

In addition, re-examination would be conducted for over 35,000 Class 12 students who could not write one exam which was held on March 24. Earlier this month, Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that the government will not cancel Class 10 examinations.