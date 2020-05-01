Industries in red zones to be allowed to reopen?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the State let industries in red zones, which aren’t under containment, reopen as per the guidelines set by the Centre? Or, will it come up with a new benchmark? Industries are pushing aggressively for a positive decision in this direction, for the officials to allow reopening of industries even in red zones, as long as they aren’t in containment areas. The expert panel chaired by Finance Secretary S Krishnan, which held a second meeting with industry members recently, has submitted a detailed 50-page report to the government, says CII’s K Hari Thiagarajan. The committee was formed by the government to formulate guidelines for a phased exit for industries from the lockdown.

“The report, which was submitted on Thursday, has noted that there will be a labour shortage. However, most industries will begin operations with 50 per cent workforce,” says Thiagarajan. Neighbouring States of Kerala and Karnataka have staggered the opening of industries. State chairman for builders’ association CREDAI, S Sridharan says, the body has made a representation seeking permission to restart works in non-containment zones.

Auto major Hyundai is positive the State would restart the economy soon. “Without our dealers opening up, it will be difficult to source the components. And our units are all located outside the city,” said its vice-president B C Datta.

Official sources confirmed that the state is looking at opening industries, going beyond the zonal classification. “We are looking at a broader perspective to open up industries,” official sources told Express. While officials refused to provide details on what the broader classification would include, it is learnt that non-containment zones in the red zone could be considered.

According to a classification by the Centre, green zones are those which does not have a single case of COVID-19. The ‘Orange Zones’ have less number of patients and the ‘Red Zones’ have higher number of COVID-19 patients. A hotspot can be categorised as a non-hotspot area if no new confirmed case is reported there for 14 consecutive days. And the same goes for a non-hotspot area to be categorised as a ‘green zone’.

TN announces reissue of 7.75pc

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has announced the re-issue of 7.75 per cent State Development Loan 2030 for `1,000 crore and 5.76 per cent Tamil Nadu State Development Loan 2024 for `1,000 crore in the form of stocks to the public by auction for an aggregate amount of `2,000 crore. The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India at its Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai, on May 5. Bids shall be submitted on RBI’s E-Kuber system, a release said.

Governor, CM extend May Day greetings

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday extended May Day greetings to the working class in the State. Other leaders including DMK president MK Stalin, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan also greeted the people.

‘Ensure NREGA workers wear masks’

Chennai: All the district administration authorities must ensure labourers employed under the 100 days MGNREGA scheme maintain social distancing during work, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said. It must also be ensured that the workers wear masks and are properly sanitised, he added.

Govt portal to help NRI Tamils return

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has created a web portal - www.nonresidenttamil.org to facilitate the return of NRI Tamils, including students, tourists and workers, back home. An official release said the web portal was created with a view to know the number of such NRI Tamils who wish to return immediately, and to create isolation facilities.