STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Labourers stare at bleak future as lockdown cripples leather sector in Tamil Nadu

Since almost all units shut shop from the day the lockdown began, several workers were not paid the full month’s salary for March. They are doubtful of receiving wages for the layoff period in April.

Published: 01st May 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

A leather factory (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Labourers toiling in the tanneries and leather goods manufacturing units in Vellore region are staring at a bleak future as the lockdown has completely crippled the sector.

Around 1.5 lakh workers have been engaged in leather based industries and other micro, small and medium industries in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts.

Since almost all the units shut shop from the day the lockdown came into force, several workers were not paid the full month’s salary for March. They are doubtful of receiving the wages for the layoff period in April.

“I have been working in a shoe manufacturing company in Ambur. I was paid just about Rs 2000 for March. My employer said he was running out of money as his clients did not clear the bills,” says M Ilangovan, a labourer.

“I have desperately been trying to contact my boss but he is not taking the phone. I don’t know whether I will get at least a few hundred rupees for April,” rues the 38-year-old.

Trade union leaders fear the worst if the lockdown is not relaxed and employers don't pay the labourers any doles. According to SR Devadass, district general secretary of AITUC, “Both the entrepreneurs and the labourers are hit alike by the lockdown. Employers have lost precious orders from their customers while labourers have lost their jobs. But the workers must be paid the wages for the layoff period.”

Women labourers, who constitute about 90 per cent of the workforce in leather based industries, are in a precarious situation as they may lose their livelihood and struggle to run the family.

“If they (employers) give us at least half a month’s salary, we can manage to meet the routine expenses, otherwise it is going to be tough to get even food,” laments Akila, a mother of four children.

The situation could worsen if the lockdown continues. “If the lockdown is extended, the operations of the factories cannot be resumed. Even if they are partially resumed, a large number of workers will not get employment,” notes N Sundar, district secretary of North Arcot District Tannery Workers Union.

With agricultural activities taking a heavy beating due to pollution of the Palar river, which has become bone dry now, leather based industries are the only major sector that offers employment to thousands of poor workers in Vellore region. If the sector can’t resume operations in full swing, it will deprive many of the labourers of their livelihoods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vellore Leather sector COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp