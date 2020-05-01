STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM tells govt employees to be prepared for pay cuts if COVID-19 crisis worsens

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan make an inspection during the lockdown. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday told government employees to be prepared for pay cuts in the coming months if required.

Briefing newsmen, Narayanasamy said that when several states have cut the salaries of their employees, Puducherry managed to pay it in full for March and April. However, in case adequate revenue is not generated and the COVID-19 situation takes a turn for the worse, Puducherry government employees should also be prepared for “some sacrifices”, he said.

He said the funds available will have to be shared, adding that it will not be proper to pay full salaries to employees by letting those dependent on government assistance go hungry.

The Chief Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of its main source of government revenue -- commercial taxes and excise duties -- being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some industries have resumed operations and shops are also set to commence functioning, the trade in liquor remains halted. The Centre has only released the quarterly grant to Puducherry, but is yet to release the compensation for GST for four months as well as other dues like arrears of seventh pay implementation, said Narayanasamy.

The COVID-19 assistance for Puducherry is yet to be released, even as the territorial administration is supporting poor people and migrant workers from its own funds and some donations, he added.

The outlying regions of the UT are in the green zone, while Puducherry region is in the orange zone, he said. Based on the Union government's decision on the relaxation of the lockdown after May 3, Puducherry will take a decision on opening industrial units and shops in the Union Territory.

He said steps are being taken to bring back people from Puducherry stranded in different states and also in foreign countries. Those abroad will have to register themselves using an online portal and file their details. Steps would then be taken for their return through the Indian Embassies in the respective countries.

Like several other Chief Ministers, he also had written to the Prime Minister requesting to arrange a train service for the benefit of people stranded in other states. Social distancing could be maintained in trains but not in buses, he said, expressing hope that the Prime Minister will soon take a decision.

The Chief Minister said that Puducherry cannot let down its guard feeling that COVID-19 has been controlled in the UT, when there are hotspots in adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu and other states.

He advised people to follow all guidelines and maintain social distancing, adding that in this situation, people should continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands regularly for another two years. People should change their lifestyles and be very careful till a vaccine or medicine was found, he said.

Comments(1)

  • Bala
    Reopen liquor shops
    1 day ago reply
