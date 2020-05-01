Ranipet reports new positive coronavirus case after 19 days

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Ranipet district, which has been remaining without new cases for 19 days, has reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Thursday.

"A 58 year old man, from Melvisharam, tested positive for corona virus on Thursday. He was shifted to Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital after receiving the results,” a senior officer of Health Department said.

The man, working with a leather goods manufacturing firm in Maharashtra, returned to his native town on Monday travelling in a truck. However, he straightaway walked into the primary health centre (PHC) in Melvisharm, and was subsequently referred to Govt District Headquarters Hospital in Wallajapet and samples were taken.

The results were received on Thursday, and subsequently, he was moved to GVMCH from Govt District Headquarters Hospital.

Contact tracing, quarantining of contacts and sanitizing the locality have been done by the concerned authorities of government departments and agencies.

The count of positive cases in Ranipet district has risen to 40. The district remained without a positive case for 19 days, and was hoping to turn to green zone from orange zone in a week’s time, the officer stated.

Meanwhile, 27 persons, who returned to Ambur from Gujarat, were put under quarantine at an exclusive facility in Jamia Darussalam Arabic College in Oomerabad, sources said.

A team of Health workers led by Dr A Ramu, block medical officer (BMO) of Madhanur, check them before taking samples.

Eleven persons returned on Wednesday while 16 others got back to Ambur on Thursday, the sources stated.