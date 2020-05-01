STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ranipet reports new positive coronavirus case after 19 days

The man, working with a leather goods manufacturing firm in Maharashtra, returned to his native town on Monday travelling in a truck.

Published: 01st May 2020 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Ranipet district, which has been remaining without new cases for 19 days, has reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Thursday.

"A 58 year old man, from Melvisharam, tested positive for corona virus on Thursday. He was shifted to Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital after receiving the results,” a senior officer of Health Department said.

The man, working with a leather goods manufacturing firm in Maharashtra, returned to his native town on Monday travelling in a truck. However, he straightaway walked into the primary health centre (PHC) in Melvisharm, and was subsequently referred to Govt District Headquarters Hospital in Wallajapet and samples were taken.

The results were received on Thursday, and subsequently, he was moved to GVMCH from Govt District Headquarters Hospital.

Contact tracing, quarantining of contacts and sanitizing the locality have been done by the concerned authorities of government departments and agencies.

The count of positive cases in Ranipet district has risen to 40. The district remained without a positive case for 19 days, and was hoping to turn to green zone from orange zone in a week’s time, the officer stated.

Meanwhile, 27 persons, who returned to Ambur from Gujarat, were put under quarantine at an exclusive facility in Jamia  Darussalam Arabic College in Oomerabad, sources said.

A team of Health workers led by Dr A Ramu, block medical officer (BMO) of Madhanur, check them before taking samples.

Eleven persons returned on Wednesday while 16 others got back to Ambur on Thursday, the sources stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus ranipet
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp