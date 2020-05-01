STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two relatives of Panruti patient test positive for COVID-19 in JIPMER

According to a release from JIPMER, the female patient suffering from cancer had come to JIPMER with gastrointestinal complaints, accompanied by two relatives.

Published: 01st May 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

A man draws a message on a road to raise awareness about the spreading of coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad

For representational purposes (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two relatives of the  64-year-old female COVID-19 patient from Panruti in Cuddalore district have also tested positive for COVID-19 in JIPMER on Friday.

According to a release from JIPMER, the female patient suffering from cancer had come to JIPMER with gastrointestinal complaints, accompanied by two relatives a couple of days ago. She had travelled to  Chennai for treatment at the Adyar Cancer Institute before that. 

After admission to JIPMER, she developed a fever and was tested on April 30. After she tested positive, two of her relatives were also tested as part of the contact tracing process and found to be positive.

All three patients have been isolated and admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Super Specialty Annexe block at JIPMER.

Several doctors and nurses from the Oncology department who had come in contact with the cancer patient in the OPD and in-patient ward have been quarantined and their samples are also being tested. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid puducherry coronavirus puducherry
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp