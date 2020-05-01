Two relatives of Panruti patient test positive for COVID-19 in JIPMER

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two relatives of the 64-year-old female COVID-19 patient from Panruti in Cuddalore district have also tested positive for COVID-19 in JIPMER on Friday.

According to a release from JIPMER, the female patient suffering from cancer had come to JIPMER with gastrointestinal complaints, accompanied by two relatives a couple of days ago. She had travelled to Chennai for treatment at the Adyar Cancer Institute before that.

After admission to JIPMER, she developed a fever and was tested on April 30. After she tested positive, two of her relatives were also tested as part of the contact tracing process and found to be positive.

All three patients have been isolated and admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Super Specialty Annexe block at JIPMER.

Several doctors and nurses from the Oncology department who had come in contact with the cancer patient in the OPD and in-patient ward have been quarantined and their samples are also being tested.

