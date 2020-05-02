STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boost for veggie farmers in TN as govt offers incentives to offset impact of COVID-19

“Encouraging farmers to take up vegetable cultivation will increase production and sustain the supply chain and there will be no shortage of greens in the future,” said a senior official

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:10 PM

Seedlings to be supplied to vegetable cultivators

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

Vegetable cultivation is set to get a big boost in Tamil Nadu with the government encouraging farmers to grow the greens in more areas to help offset potential shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each district in the state is being set a monthly target in terms of the area of coverage for vegetable cultivation and farmers will be given incentives accordingly, officials of the Tamil Nadu Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department said.

This will help sustain the supply chain and offset the impact of the pandemic.

“Encouraging farmers to take up vegetable cultivation will increase production and sustain the supply chain and there will be no shortage of greens in the future,” a senior officer told The New Indian Express.

The department has already swung into action to reach out to the people during the pandemic by getting veggies to their doorsteps through mobile vans and “E.Thottam”, an online platform for selling vegetables and fruits.

In North Arcot region, a range of vegetables is being cultivated.

Vellore district has been set a target of 300 hectares for vegetable cultivation for the current month while Tirupathur and Ranipet districts are set 300 hectares and 250 hectares respectively.

Brinjal is prominently cultivated in Elavambadi in Anaicut, tomato in Mittalam, ladies finger in Madhanur, Natrampalli and Jolarpet while red chillies, cucumber and green chillies are grown in Nemili, Sholingur and Thimiri.

Farmers grow green leaves in large swaths of land in certain places including Katpadi and Wallajah, officials said.

He added that farmers will get an incentive of Rs 3500 to Rs 4,000 per hectare for vegetable cultivation. Protray seedlings will be supplied to farmers for vegetable cultivation.

The Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department is also planning to widen terrace garden farming in order to give an impetus to vegetable cultivation in urban areas.

