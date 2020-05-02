CM’s relief fund receives donations worth over Rs 306 crore
The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has so far received Rs 306.42 crore. Of this, the government employees donated their one-day salary to the tune of Rs 110 crore to this fund.
Published: 02nd May 2020 06:10 AM | Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:10 AM
