STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

e-Pass given little respect at borders even while transporting patients, says cab driver

Narrating the ordeal to Express, he said a woman, a chronic kidney patient, and three of her family members wanted to go back to their village in Ranchi district of Jharkhand.

Published: 02nd May 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though e-pass is being issued by district administrations for medical tourists to return home, there have been multiple cases of police holding up vehicles for hours at inter-State borders. Recently C Manikantan, a cab driver from Vellore, got stranded for four days at Balasore on Odisha-West Bengal border.

Narrating the ordeal to Express, he said a woman, a chronic kidney patient, and three of her family members wanted to go back to their village in Ranchi district of Jharkhand. They had obtained an e-pass from the administration on April 20.  

“As the Chittoor-Tirupati border was sealed, I took the Chennai route and was first stopped near the Tada junction for three hours, where police said their local SP’s permission was needed to travel. I showed them the e-pass and all the documents. But, they sent it all to the SP through WhatsApp and I had to wait for three hours,”  Manikantan said.

However, more trouble was in store  at Balasore. “I was nearly beaten up by the police. They did not value the e-pass and objected to four persons travelling by the same car. After pleading for hours, they let us pass. However, while returning, they stopped my vehicle and did not allow me to pass for four days. Without proper food and shelter, I was forced to live by the highway.”

A total of five cab drivers, all from Vellore, were also given similar treatment at Balasore. Deepesh, another cab driver, rued, “All of us were taking patients from different cities in Tamil Nadu to Kolkata, Kharagpur and Ranchi.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp