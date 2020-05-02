STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four test positive in south Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM/THENI: Two firemen, a 35-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Theni districts respectively. 

In Ramanathapuram district, two asymptomatic firemen from RS Mangalam, a 29-year-old man and 30-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, said Collector K Veera Raghava Rao. He added that the two men were colleagues of a 29-year-old fireman from Panaikulam who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Thursday. So far, 20 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and among them, 11 persons were discharged from Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital after recovery.

Sharing details pertaining to Madurai district, Collector TG Vinay said that a 35-year-old man from Sellur (containment zone) tested positive for COVID-19 and 62-year-old woman from Yagappa Nagar was discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) after recovery. Thus the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district rose to 88 and the number of recovered patients rose to 43. He added that the Sellur resident who has no travel history developed mild cough and cold and that a detailed contact tracing is being done. 

GRH Dean Dr J Sangumani further said that the four-day-old baby girl of the 27-year-old COVID-19 patient from Anuppanadi Road tested negative for COVID-19. While the mother continues to be in treatment, the newborn was discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening. Notably, the infant's mother is the district's second COVID-19 patient who delivered a child. The mother tested positive on Monday and she delivered the newborn (second child) through caesaerean section at GRH two days later. 

Becoming the district's third COVID-19 patient to deliver a child, the 25-year-old woman from Keelaiyur in Melur taluk delivered a baby boy through caesaerean section at GRH on Saturday morning. Hospital sources said that the mother and the newborn is stable. So far, four pregnant women and a postnatal mother have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. 

In Theni district, a 50-year-old woman who is a contact of a COVID-19 patient tested positive, taking the district's count of COVID-19 cases to 44. 

