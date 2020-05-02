STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hung up his boots only to loosen purse strings

Sixty-six-year-old G Selvaraj served in the Government Railway Police for 33 years to retire as Assistant Commissioner, but the sense of duty ingrained in him never hung up boots.

Published: 02nd May 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

G Selvaraj

By Express News Service

Speaking to TNIE, the DSP Nagar resident said that he has been supplying food to the abandoned and the poor for the past 33 days, driving to the city limits and neighbouring villages in his car loaded with food.

Every day, he drives anywhere between 30 and 60 kilometres to reach such villages as Vedarpuliyankulam, Karuppayurani, Andarkottai, Kaliyampatti, and Othavidu.

"I have no more commitment in life; my children are settled and I have retired. So, I spend my money for a good cause," said the former policeman, adding that a few like-minded individuals chipped in with money and essentials to help him in his mission. He, however, pointed out that he did not expect the food supply to continue for this many days, without a break.

On preparing food, Selvaraj said that he took necessary precautions while cooking, which began in the morning; his friends -- Seeman Saravanan, Vakil Jain and advocate Rajendran -- would be there to help him. "We make enough food for 250-300 packets a day," he said. The hot food is then taken to the neighbouring villages by lunch time.

Spreading awareness

Selvaraj also educate the villagers about COVID-19 and precautionary measures to be followed. "If I find anyone without face mask, I give one to them," he said.

