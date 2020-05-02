STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hurdles cleared as special trains will ferry 2,500 stranded labourers back home

The very next day, all labourers gathered in-front of the Central Station and demanded operation of special trains to take them home.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Workers put up at a Corporation community hall in Chintadripet, Chennai | P Jawahar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ending over a month’s ordeal for migrant labourers stranded in Chennai, the authorities have decided to operate special trains to transport around 2,500 labourers back to their home towns in North and North-Eastern states in the next few days.

In the backdrop of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) nod for inter-state migration of workers, the Greater Chennai Corporation held a meeting with the migrant labourers, who are at present lodged at various shelters run by the corporation in the city.

“Almost all workers and their family members expressed desire to leave Chennai. So we have prepared the list and handed it over to the government for arranging special trains,” a corporation official said.

On March 22 and 23, a large number of labourers, while returning to their home towns from Kerala, got stranded in Chennai due to the sudden declaration of lockdown and subsequent cancellation of trains. Most of the labourers hail from West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The very next day, all labourers gathered in-front of the Central Station and demanded operation of special trains to take them home. As the Railway couldn’t sanction the operation, the labourers were lodged at shelters.

“As per the MHA guidelines, thermal scanning will be conducted on workers before their journey. No other medical test is scheduled and all asymptotic persons will be sent,” added the official.

“It may take a few more days to finalise the total number people who desire to leave the State and accordingly a request will be made to the Southern Railway for transportation,” said officers privy to the developments, adding that assessment of travel demands from across the State is underway with the help of labour and revenue departments’ staff. When contacted, Southern Railway officials maintained that they will operate special trains based on the request from the State government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
special trains Chennai Migrant Workers
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp