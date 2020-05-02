STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

JIPMER quarantines 44 healthcare workers after cancer patient tests positive for COVID-19

Also, 22 other patients in the female medical ward where the cancer patient was admitted for treatment of gastrointestinal problems are being watched as per protocol.

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE.

Representational image (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram/EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: JIPMER has quarantined 44 healthcare workers with high risk exposure to a cancer patient who tested positive for COVID-19 along with two others accompanying her on Friday.

According to the JIPMER bulletin on Saturday, 40 others have been identified as having a low-risk exposure and are under close observation and self-monitoring. Also, 22 other patients in the female medical ward where the cancer patient was admitted for treatment of gastrointestinal problems are being watched as per protocol.

The cancer patient and the two who accompanied her remain in the isolation ward of the COVID-19 block of JIPMER. As per the national protocol, contact tracing was initiated and contacts have been categorized based on their degree of exposure as high and low risk.

All healthcare workers in the high risk category will be tested as per national guidelines. Initial testing for six of them has been negative, but they will be tested again.

To prevent COVID-19 infections among non-COVID patients, JIPMER had 127 tele-consultations on May 1, besides 461 emergency outpatient visits, 8 emergency surgeries and 15 high risk deliveries. The hospital had 652 inpatients. All emergencies are being managed and emergency inpatient services in all the departments are functional.

Necessary steps have been taken to ensure outpatient care by telephone consultation in all specialties through the telephone number 0413-2298200.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry Jipmer COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp