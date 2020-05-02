STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man undergoing treatment for blood cancer at Chennai's MMC tests positive for COVID-19

The patient earlier underwent treatment at Coimbatore Medical Hospital (CMCH) for almost a week and wished to continue his therapy in Chennai

Published: 02nd May 2020 03:00 PM

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 44-year-old man from Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore, who is suffering from blood cancer, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madras Medical College (MMC) in Chennai.

The patient had been undergoing treatment for blood cancer for a couple of days in MMC, where he showed symptoms of the viral infection.

Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicines officials said the patient earlier underwent treatment at Coimbatore Medical Hospital (CMCH) for almost a week and wished to continue his therapy at Chennai. He obtained an e-vehicle pass from the district administration to travel to Chennai along with his wife.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told The New Indian Express that they have isolated two of his children at Kavundampalayam, besides three patients and a few doctors and nurses at CMCH.

Ramesh said the patient did not show COVID-19 symptoms while he was undergoing treatment in CMCH. However, he said, they have already started the contact tracing process at Kavundampalayam in order to diagnose others with similar symptoms.

Meanwhile, people in Coimbatore were taking a breather as the district has recorded no COVID-19 cases for a week from April 25.

Presently, seven persons including six police personnel are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Coimbatore.

