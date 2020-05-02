STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM urges Centre to provide second round of relief to poor amid lockdown

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Telecom Accounts and Finance Officers’ Welfare Trust contributing `50,000 towards Puducherry CM’s Covid-19 relief fund, to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday urged the Union government to provide relief to the poor for a second time to enable them tide over the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Briefing newsmen, the Chief Minister called for free rice and financial support to be provided to BPL and APL ration card holders (except government employees and income tax payers) for a second time.

He said the central government had provided rice for three months for the poor but funds to contain the spread of COVID-19 have not been released. One-fourth of the annual central assistance for the 20202-2021 budget was released but this was not connected to the COVID-19 fund, he said. Despite this, with the available state funds, Puducherry managed to help the poor so that they are not affected by the lockdown.

The Chief Minister’s relief fund received over Rs 7 crore which is being utilized by the health department to strengthen infrastructure to fight the spread of COVID-19, said Narayanasamy. He also urged the people to donate liberally to the fund.

Stating that he had written to the Prime Minister to arrange free train services for migrant workers and stranded people, he said steps had been taken to bring back the 22 pilgrims stranded in Varanasi and students stranded in Madhya Pradesh. The pilgrims will start for Puducherry on Saturday and the students would return soon.

The Chief Minister said frontline workers including the media were tested for the virus and now steps are being taken to provide them zinc and multi-vitamin tablets to boost their immunity.

The guidelines for relaxation of the lockdown will be announced after a cabinet meeting on Sunday. The central government has announced relaxations in each zone and this would be studied well before taking a decision. The guidelines to industries and shops would also be announced after the cabinet meeting tomorrow, he added.

