‘Settle wage dues to migrant workers before evacuation’

Meanwhile, Shridhar, a civil engineer who runs Mumbai Vizhithezhu Iyakkam, said around 4,000 migrant labours from Tamil Nadu are stranded in Maharastra.

Group of fifteen migrant workers start their journey on foot from Chennai to Vishakhapatnam (800 kilometers). (Photo| EPS/ Debadatta Mallick)

Migrant workers march to reach home.(Photo| EPS/ Debadatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Volunteers of Chennai Citizens Covid Fund for Migrant Labour, which has been supporting 14,000 workers, has appealed to TN government to ensure settlement of wage arrears before initiating evacuation of migrant workers.

A survey of 79 workers, drawn from the Fund’s database of more than 800 cases, found that at least 63 per cent of workers had not received wages for the work done until March 23, when the lockdown began, or what was promised for the lockdown period; 38 per cent were worried as they were yet to pay room rent and had no money.

A construction worker employed by Bay Area Property Developers and L&W Construction in Chennai, who preferred anonymity, said at an online press conference organised by the Fund that his company has not paid wages for last two months and there wasn’t any response to their queries. “There are about 100 of us who have not been paid,” he said.

Karuna, an volunteer with the Fund, said the State Labour Department should intervene immediately and ensure that the pending wages are cleared by the employers. “Approximately, there are 15 lakh migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. Only a fraction of them are registered with Welfare Board. Majority of them belong to the informal sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shridhar, a civil engineer who runs Mumbai Vizhithezhu Iyakkam, said around 4,000 migrant labours from Tamil Nadu are stranded in Maharastra. “I have sent the details to all concerned in Tamil Nadu government, but am yet to receive any response.”

63 % NOT PAID
for the work done until March 23, when the lockdown began, or what was promised for the lockdown period; 38 per cent are worried as they are yet to pay room rent and have no money to settle dues, says survey

