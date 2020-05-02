Wider roads... at the cost of?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a mega infrastructural developmental move, the State is all set to widen seven stretches of two-lane roads, for about 108 km across Tamil Nadu. However, the impact is to be greatly falling upon the 13,892 trees that are to be felled for the project. The project under Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project - II is also funded by the World Bank, and proposes upgradation, maintenance, and improvement of highly congested roads. Depending on traffic density the roads will either be converted to four lanes or two lanes. “The works will start in a few months. Once the lockdown is lifted, we will start the paper works for inviting bids. As per Centre’s policy, alternative avenue tree plantation will also be carried out,” said a senior official.