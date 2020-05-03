STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops intervene as landlady throws daily wager, family out for non-payment of rent

he incident took place despite the government issuing strict orders to the landlords and house owners not to demand rent from their tenants for the next few months owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 03rd May 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nagarajan and his family on the roadside before they were moved to the house (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: A daily wage labourer hit the streets along with his family after their landlady forced them out for not paying rent here on Sunday. Later, officials intervened and sorted out the issue.

Nagarajan (30) along with his wife and two children settled along Velliyanai Road in Karur after they were forced out by their landlady due to non-payment of the rent for the past two months. The incident took place despite the government issuing strict orders to the landlords and house owners not to demand rent from their tenants for the next few months owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nagarajan (30) of Velliyanai was living in a rented house at Periyar Nagar colony in Manavadi of Velliyanai owned by one Lakshmi who resides in Mookanangkurichi at Thanthonimalai union. After the lockdown was imposed, Nagarajan lost his livelihood and failed to pay the rent.

However, Lakshmi demanded the rent be paid. Despite Nagarajan’s promise to pay the rent in full after the lockdown, Lakshmi refused to budge and told them to vacate the house immediately. As Nagarajan got depressed and had no places to go, he settled down on the roadside along with his family and belongings.

Velliyanai police, who came to know about the incident, immediately rushed to the spot and began the inquiry. The issue was also taken to the district administration’s notice after which Tahsildar, Velliyanai VAO and other officials arrived to sort out the issue. The officials took Nagarajan and his family to the house and spoke to Lakshmi.

Initially, Lakshmi was hesitant to allow Nagarajan to re-occupy the house. However, she changed her mind when Tahsildar Amutha issued her a strict warning saying that a criminal case would be filed against her for violating the government’s order.”

Nagarajan and his family were then moved to the same house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
homess labourers daily wage labourers lockdown hosue rent
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp