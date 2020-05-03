Cops intervene as landlady throws daily wager, family out for non-payment of rent

By Express News Service

KARUR: A daily wage labourer hit the streets along with his family after their landlady forced them out for not paying rent here on Sunday. Later, officials intervened and sorted out the issue.

Nagarajan (30) along with his wife and two children settled along Velliyanai Road in Karur after they were forced out by their landlady due to non-payment of the rent for the past two months. The incident took place despite the government issuing strict orders to the landlords and house owners not to demand rent from their tenants for the next few months owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nagarajan (30) of Velliyanai was living in a rented house at Periyar Nagar colony in Manavadi of Velliyanai owned by one Lakshmi who resides in Mookanangkurichi at Thanthonimalai union. After the lockdown was imposed, Nagarajan lost his livelihood and failed to pay the rent.

However, Lakshmi demanded the rent be paid. Despite Nagarajan’s promise to pay the rent in full after the lockdown, Lakshmi refused to budge and told them to vacate the house immediately. As Nagarajan got depressed and had no places to go, he settled down on the roadside along with his family and belongings.

Velliyanai police, who came to know about the incident, immediately rushed to the spot and began the inquiry. The issue was also taken to the district administration’s notice after which Tahsildar, Velliyanai VAO and other officials arrived to sort out the issue. The officials took Nagarajan and his family to the house and spoke to Lakshmi.

Initially, Lakshmi was hesitant to allow Nagarajan to re-occupy the house. However, she changed her mind when Tahsildar Amutha issued her a strict warning saying that a criminal case would be filed against her for violating the government’s order.”

Nagarajan and his family were then moved to the same house.