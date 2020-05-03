Govt must provide more relief to poor, needy: Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin demanded the State government to provide more financial support to workers from unorganized sector and poor people. He also said the extension of lockdown by the Centre only shows that the spread of virus had been going unabated.
