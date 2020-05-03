Industry leaders hail move to resume business

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The resumption of business in non-containment zones as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs would facilitate economic revival and ensure livelihoods of many people, especially in the rural and semi-urban areas, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu State Council Chairman K Hari Thiagarajan.

He welcomed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s decision to resume economic and industrial activities in the non-containment zones.

Meanwhile, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ramkumar Ramamoorthy said, “The State government has taken a cautious-yet-pragmatic approach to relax restrictions for most categories: from neighbourhood shops to SMEs to large scale industries, while ring-fencing the containment zones. These relaxations will enable industries to slow-crank operations.”