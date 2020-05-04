STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Braving scorching sun, 3 TN workers on dizzying 1000 km journey home on foot from Telangana

R Chellaiah, 41, A Sivalingam, 24, and K Alagappan, 26, from Periakottai near Karaikudi, began trudging home on April 22 from Shamshabadi where they were hired for creating stone sculptures

Published: 04th May 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

The three migrant workers on their marathon walk (Photo | S Dinesh)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Braving the blistering summer heat, three migrant workers have embarked on a marathon 1000 km journey to their native village in Sivaganga district from Shamshabadi in Telangana.

R Chellaiah, 41, A Sivalingam, 24, and K Alagappan, 26, hailing from Periakottai near Karaikudi, began trudging towards their homes on April 22 from Shamshabad where they were hired for creating stone sculptures.

They landed in the town on 9 March and worked for a few days before the lockdown was enforced. The employer had given them a little money and food for a few days but asked them to leave as soon as possible.

The men approached officials in Telangana but in vain. “Since our employers told us to leave, we approached the local officers of the Revenue Department. They did not help us,” said Chellaiah.

After spending sleepless nights, the distraught men started walking along the highway on April 22 with the hope of getting back home instead of wilting without proper accommodation and food.

On Monday, they reached the Vellore border after walking about 600 km. The men had very little money to spend, so they decided to purchase food only once a day.

“We buy lunch and keep a portion of it for the night also,” Chellaiah stated.

Narrating the horrors of walking along the highway, the trio found some shade in front of closed shops to take rest at noon, so that they can escape the wrath of the scorching sun.

Barring a few hours at night, they continued their journey. En route, one of them lost his footwear as it came apart.

“I had to walk barefoot for two days until reaching Vellore as my footwear came apart,” he said.

Moved by the plight of the hapless worker, a photojournalist gave away the footwear he was wearing to help him continue his mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sivaganga COVID-19 lockdown Migrant Workers
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp