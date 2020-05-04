STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore: Cop thrashes man for bootlegging; probe on

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar has initiated an inquiry on Saturday after a video of a policeman beating up a suspect for allegedly selling illicit liquor went viral online. In the video, the suspect is being thrashed with a plastic pipe on the station premises and the incident is reportedly recorded by another policeman.

The suspect seen in the video was arrested by the Karumathampatti Police two days ago along with three others on charges of illegal liquor sale in Vagarayampalayam surroundings. All the suspects have been reportedly punished in a similar manner before being arrested, said police sources.

When asked, Sujith Kumar said that he has initiated an inquiry to find if the incident happened in the Coimbatore region.  

Meanwhile, Prohibition Enforcement Wing officials have arrested five persons from across in the district for allegedly brewing illicit liquor. They have also destroyed 70 liters of fermented wash. 

Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

