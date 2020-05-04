Kuruvai cultivation commences in Mayiladuthurai

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Farmers in Mayiladuthurai district have begun their groundwater kuruvai cultivation on time. They are now seeking uninterrupted power supply, seed and machinery availability.

The farmers have commenced cultivation in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kuthalam and Sembanarkoil blocks of the district. At least 20,000 hectares of cultivation are in nursery and over 1,000 hectares in the transplantation stage. Although farmers are on schedule this time, they still have requirements. “We have begun nursery. It is difficult to find farm labourers as they are now much in demand and asking for increased wages because of the pandemic. Private transplanter machine owners are charging extra. We request a price cap on rates of private machines and more government transplanter machines,” said K Ramalingam, a farmer from Ivanallur.

Kuruvai has been a blessing for Cauvery belt farmers in the blocks in the past due to abundant groundwater, often recharged by the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers planking and passing through their taluks. Kuruvai cultivation had been reaching its usual coverage of 35,000 hectares in the Cauvery belt irrespective of the release of Cauvery water the past several years. However, farmers said continuous supply of groundwater is essential for cultivation.

“We also need at least 18 hours of power daily so we can cultivate at our convenience. We had a lot of power cuts a few weeks ago. We request the administration to ensure we get a continuous supply of power so we can use our electric motor pumps,” said SN Sekar from Kovankudi.

Groundwater kuruvai cultivation is also about to start in Thirumarugal block, in the South part of Nagapattinam district. Farmers have requested increased availability of seeds for cultivation. They cultivate medium-duration varieties such as CO 51, AST 16, ADT 43 and ADT 45, which take about 130 days .”We need options in buying seeds. We have to look for private vendors when the agricultural centres say they do not have stocks. We request sufficient amounts of seeds for our needs,” said A Mohan from Umaiyalpuram near Sembanarkoil.

There was controversy after a few farmers in a village near Sembanarkoil alleged seeds have not grown past a week. Officials denied the seeds were infertile.

Joint Director of Agriculture S Pannerselvam said, “We have a sufficient amount of seeds of all varieties. The seeds are being provided only after testing.

Farmers may approach block agricultural officials if there are any issues.”