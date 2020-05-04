STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor shops to remain shut as Puducherry to relax lockdown rules from May 4

Though taxis are not permitted in Puducherry, autorickshaws can ply with a single passenger.

Pregnant women awaiting COVID-19 checkup at Indra Gandhi Medical college in Puducherry. (Photo.| EPS/ G Pattabi Raman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has decided not to permit liquor shops in  Puducherry and outlying areas of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to open even though the UT is in green and orange zones.

Shortly after chairing a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced the relaxation of rules from May 4, following the Centre's fresh guidelines on COVID-19 lockdown. He said  Puducherry and Mahe regions are in orange zones while Karaikal and Yanam regions are in green. However, considering the situation in the adjoining districts, the government has taken no final decision on permitting the sale of liquor. It will be taken later after observing the situation in Puducherry and adjoining districts, he said.

The restrictions have been eased, except in the containment zones, he said.  Resumption of industries, shops and business establishments have been permitted to function without requiring any prior permission in all non-containment zones but will have to abide by certain conditions of safety and security.  They will be permitted to function from 6 am to 5 pm and employees can travel by two-wheelers.

Only take away facility will be allowed in restaurants. However, home delivery services will be entertained.

All government employees in group A and B will have to come for duty, while 33% of the group C employees will need to attend office.

The government is making arrangements to bring back students and migrant workers from other states to Puducherry at government expense. But tourists stranded in other states will have to make their arrangements for travel, for which the government will give permission. Around 924 residents of Puducherry are stranded in other states while 720 people belonging to other states, who are stranded in Puducherry, have applied in government portal for permission to travel.

The Chief Minister said the adjoining Cuddalore and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu falling under the red zone is a major challenge. Though the borders are sealed, more vigil is needed now as people are entering Puducherry by foot. It is the duty of the local people to keep an eye on the entry of people from Tamil Nadu into Puducherry, he said.

