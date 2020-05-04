Lockdown 3.0: Tirupur collectorate swarmed by migrant labourers for travel passes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE /KRISHNAGIRI: After news of the Central government’s plan to operate special trains to transport migrant workers to their hometowns was out, a group of 60 workers thronged the collectorate on Saturday believing that they would get free travel passes.

However, they were sent back by the police personnel deployed there. The revenue officials also educated them about the measures being taken to help transport them.

They also informed the workers that they have not received any communication from the government about the passes.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,500 inter-state migrant workers, who wish to return their home states, from Krishnagiri district have submitted requests at the district collectorate here on Sunday.

According to a district-level official, there are 2,000 migrant workers employed in the unorganised sector across the district.

They have given their names and other details to the district administration and expressed their willingness to return to their home states.

Moreover, 500 workers from the industrial sector have also submitted their details to revenue officials. The workers are majorly from Bihar, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

People can receive e-pass by registering their names on tnepass.tnega.org.