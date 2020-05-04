Puducherry CM Narayanasamy writes to PM Modi to facilitate free travel of stranded people by train

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate free railway travel for migrant workers and students on humanitarian grounds .

In a media briefing, the CM said that several people from Puducherry are stuck in other states just as people from other states remain stranded in Puducherry as they are unable to travel by train. If they travelled by train, they can reach their destination easily.

The migrant workers are also facing shortage of money. It is difficult for state governments to connect with other states and coordinate their journey. Hence the central government should provide free rail facility for migrant workers and students. He also urged the Prime Minister to approve the utilization of disaster relief fund to transport migrant workers and students to their native states.

Narayanaswamy warned that that shops which do not comply with the guidelines of relaxation of lockdown in Puducherry would be sealed by the government.

Vigilance on Puducherry’s borders have been further enhanced, he said. People of not juts Villupuram and Cuddalore, but even from Chennai are denied entry. All village lanes are also being monitored, he said while seeking the cooperation of people.