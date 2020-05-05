Puducherry to bear road travel expenses of migrant workers, students coming on their own: CM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the absence of “Shramik” train connectivity with the Union Territory so far, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday said the Puducherry government will bear road travel expenses of migrant workers and students travelling on their own from the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Thanking the Union government for announcing that it would bear 85 percent of the travel expenses of "Shramik" trains run for migrant workers and students, he said that as the Centre has not announced anything about those travelling by arranging their own vehicles, their expenses would be borne from the CM's relief fund. It will be applicable for migrant workers and students from Puducherry stranded in other states as well as those from other states stranded in Puducherry, he said.

Stating that around 500 "Shramik" trains would be operated by the Railways for migrant workers and students, Narayanasamy said that he had written to the Prime Minister to provide trains to and from Puducherry or route some trains though Puducherry to facilitate the travel of migrant workers and students. In the absence of railway connectivity, migrant workers, students and others are making their own travel arrangements and beginning to move after getting e-passes.

Shortly after chairing a meeting with the trade and business community, the Chief Minister said a large number of people were found thronging shops on Monday when they opened after a gap of 42 days, without taking any precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The crowd has declined a little today and the situation will be watched for another two days before a decision is taken, he said. The chamber of commerce, traders federation and other associations have promised to abide by any decision taken by the government in this regard, he said.

On a complaint that some people from Tamil Nadu were coming to work in industries here, he said that the district collector will conduct an inquiry into it, adding that this would not be allowed.

The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of the public to prevent the spread of the virus in the Union Territory and urged people to remain indoors, come out only for emergencies and return as early as possible.